National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 26,470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 133,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $69.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

