National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 302.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.82, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.82, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,279. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

UTHR opened at $233.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

