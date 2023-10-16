National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 37,432 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,432 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 130,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 250,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

