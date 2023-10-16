National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in CDW by 2,757.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CDW by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

CDW Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $207.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $153.80 and a 12-month high of $215.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.