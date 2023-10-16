NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $21.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

