New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Penumbra worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 281.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Penumbra by 116.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 1,537.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total value of $86,183.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,096 shares of company stock worth $8,161,381. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $196.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 265.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.46. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.76 and a 12 month high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.