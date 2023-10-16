New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of UDR worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $36.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.