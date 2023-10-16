New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.17 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ HST opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.