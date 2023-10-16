New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.17 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ HST opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.27.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 2 Consumer Staples Stocks That Are Screaming Cheap
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- No Time Machine Required to Grab These 2 Bargains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.