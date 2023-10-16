New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.40 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $14,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $182.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Profile



Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

