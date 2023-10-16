New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.46 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of EQT worth $14,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $43.37 on Monday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

