New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.76 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Pool worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Pool Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $344.25 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.71 and its 200-day moving average is $352.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.16%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

