New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,941 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of American Airlines Group worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

