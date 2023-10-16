New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SWK opened at $81.45 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.04.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

