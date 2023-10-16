New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Alliant Energy worth $16,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $427,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LNT opened at $49.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

