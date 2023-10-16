New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,284 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,858 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Tapestry worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tapestry by 4.9% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 17.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 55.4% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,283 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tapestry by 198.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,777 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 52,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $27.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

