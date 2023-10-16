New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,886 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Masco worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $74,497,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,716,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $45,648,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $44,883,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.