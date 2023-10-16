Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.0 %

NSC opened at $200.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

