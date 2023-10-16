Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 402 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 200.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $104.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day moving average is $110.09. The stock has a market cap of $263.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

