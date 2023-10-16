ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

ONON has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ON from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Shares of ON stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 169.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.22. ON has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.09 million. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ON will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ON by 32.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ON by 151.6% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

