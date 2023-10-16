OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,867 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.