OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.80.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
