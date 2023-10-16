Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 654.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, insider Collin Smyser purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $86,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Carter Pate bought 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $50,278.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,763.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Collin Smyser purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,654 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

