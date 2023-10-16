Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United States Steel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in United States Steel by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 37.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,804 shares of company stock worth $3,378,202. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

United States Steel Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of X opened at $33.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.09. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

