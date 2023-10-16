Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at $59.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,330,596.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $128,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,764,310 shares in the company, valued at $654,208,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,921. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Argus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

