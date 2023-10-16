Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 214.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 81.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $83,016.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,883 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,471.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,866,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $83,016.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,883 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,471.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,324 shares of company stock worth $3,746,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC opened at $44.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

