Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $106,609.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,349.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $106,609.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,349.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total value of $156,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,994.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,215 shares of company stock valued at $656,495 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSD. StockNews.com began coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $135.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.07. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $166.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $597.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

