Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.73 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.41.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

