Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.74 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,369 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in KeyCorp by 78.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

