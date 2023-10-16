Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,457,000 after buying an additional 272,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,477,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,291,000 after purchasing an additional 75,156 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,036,690.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

