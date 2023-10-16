Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock opened at $50.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

