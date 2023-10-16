Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,288.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $177.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $189.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

