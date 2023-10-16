Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,248 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.35.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

PB stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.49.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.98 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

