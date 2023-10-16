Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $95.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.21 and a 1-year high of $104.04.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $1,247,774.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $1,247,774.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,760.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,975. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

