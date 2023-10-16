Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $145,627.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $716,294.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $140.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

