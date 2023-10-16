Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,090 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.1 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $73.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

View Our Latest Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.