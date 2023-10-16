Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,700 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ATI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,970,000 after acquiring an additional 527,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,595,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after buying an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,010,000 after buying an additional 101,022 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,336,000.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $560,223.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $120,062.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $560,223.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $37.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. ATI had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

