Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 258 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,851.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.5 %

MTH opened at $113.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $152.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

