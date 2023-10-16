Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after buying an additional 285,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,806,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,789,000 after acquiring an additional 98,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,722,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 569,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,267. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $46.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.35. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

