Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $114.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.76. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $90.41 and a 1 year high of $123.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

