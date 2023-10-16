Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after acquiring an additional 245,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,453,000 after buying an additional 329,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 22.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,268,000 after buying an additional 1,567,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,989,000 after buying an additional 62,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $52.68 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

