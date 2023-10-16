Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 43 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 175.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 11.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 32.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.60.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,203,111.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $359.88 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.65 and a 12 month high of $369.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.16%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

