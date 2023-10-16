Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 646 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,762,000 after purchasing an additional 87,051 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,826,000 after purchasing an additional 239,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,312,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 35.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,169,000 after purchasing an additional 427,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,414,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,113. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $138.10 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.68 and a twelve month high of $147.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

