Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of RLI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in RLI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in RLI by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $134.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

