O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $987.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

ORLY stock opened at $926.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $930.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $925.63. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $727.43 and a one year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after acquiring an additional 860,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

