Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $57.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of OVV opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $4,183,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 62,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

