Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $111,343,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $55,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 878.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 559,459 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $42,129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 25.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,578,000 after purchasing an additional 448,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. Argus increased their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $127.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $147.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.