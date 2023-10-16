Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $200,042,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after purchasing an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $392.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.34. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $252.55 and a 12-month high of $428.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

