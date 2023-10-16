Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,765 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 80.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $248,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,613,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,667,000 after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.6% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 288,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

