Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $60.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.