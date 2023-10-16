Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 1,323 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,228,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $10,689,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $23,965,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $12.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.40.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

