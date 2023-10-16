Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $333,000 Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.4 %

WTW stock opened at $213.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.26. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.